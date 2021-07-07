Four player talking points in Sheffield Wednesday's friendly defeat to Celtic

The Owls fell to a 3-1 defeat to Scottish giants Celtic, with both sides blooding a number of youngsters in a decidely friendly clash split into three 30-minute ‘halves’. The involvement of most was limited to 45 minutes.

With Barry Bannan man of the match, here are a handful of other players we kept half an eye on down in South Wales.

Josh Windass

His first involvement was his smartly-taken goal and he looked bright whenever he got it, wanting the ball and linking well with Bannan from time to time.

Drifting from central to wider areas, there were parts of the game in which he didn’t feature quite as strongly but you feel that was more down to his side’s control of the game more than anything.

Off at 45 minutes with all but Andre Green, the sought-after striker put in his shift. If there are concerns over his commitment to the club, they weren’t obvious.

Julian Borner

Another player reportedly attracting interest from elsewhere, he too played the first 45 minutes and was strong and vocal at the back.

Playing in a back three with the similarly experienced Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley, they kept Celtic’s young bucks at bay for the most part, aside from Ajeti’s pot shot equaliser.

He won a string of headers albeit against a fairly lightweight Bhoys frontline.

Will he be a Wednesday player in a month’s time? It remains to be seen.

Ryan Galvin

There were one or two moments in which the young left-back, on at 45 minutes, got the wrong side of his attacker and had to be reminded in no uncertain terms of his responsibilities by those around him.

But he provided reasons for optimism going forward, linking nicely with Korede Adedoyin and the midfield.

As it stands he’s the only recognised left-back in the entire club and while it’s surely a position Wednesday will strengthen, he surely has as much chance as any to press home his case for senior involvement.

One to watch.

Korede Adedoyin

We’ve seen next to nothing of the youngster the Owls signed non gratis after his release from Everton last season.

He looked bright, showing and getting a couple of dangerous-looking strikes away playing in a second half that lacked bite.