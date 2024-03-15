Four big changes in switch-up Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Ipswich Town trip

Röhl also mentioned the likelihood of changes - not a hint he always offers pre-match - leaving a curiosity heading into the team announcement at 2pm on Saturday. Wednesday have picked up their form in recent weeks on the road but will need to produce their best against Kieran McKenna's high-flyers.

Josh Windass, Callum Paterson, Kirstian Pedersen and Juan Delgado are the players out injured, while Lee Gregory and Jeff Hendrick remain unregistered. Other than that, the Owls boss has a full squad to choose from heading to Suffolk.

He told the media he had a good idea of the team he intends to start with. Here's our stab at guessing what that could be in what is the last chance to grab some points heading into the international break.

1 . GK - James Beadle His stats are up there with any keeper in the league and he has grown to be an integral player for Wednesday. All being well, there's little doubt he continues.

2 . RCB - Dominic Iorfa There's a few ways Wednesday's defence could be set up. Rohl told The Star on Thursday that Iorfa had been sat out against Leeds due to volume management after his long lay-off and you'd think he could step straight back in.

3 . CB - Michael Ihiekwe Another who was having his load managed having faced a fitness test before the Rotherham game, Ihiekwe has been an outstanding performer for Wednesday in the second half of this season.