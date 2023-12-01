A last-gasp equaliser against table-topping Leicester City should deliver a boost of confidence in Sheffield Wednesday heading into this weekend's visit of Blackburn Rovers.

It will provide another brutally difficult test for the Owls, who are chasing just their second win of the campaign. Rovers have won their last four matches on the road, with no side having scored more than their 15 goals away from home.

Manager Danny Röhl has spoken about the need to manage his squad at what is the outset of a gruelling mid-winter fixture schedule and with such a fast turnaround from their Wednesday evening outing, it will be fascinating to see how many changes are made to their line-up. Intensity, the German has said, is key.

Quite how Wednesday will set themselves up is a mystery given Röhl's penchant for unpredictability, but we've gone for a system similar to that showcased against the Foxes. There's a healthy shovel of guesswork here and an omission that might not go down so well with supporters.

Here's our stab at a potential Wednesday side to take on Blackburn.

GK - Cameron Dawson Confidence will be high after that point-saving save in the final moments of the Leicester draw. Rohl has spoken in support of his goalkeeper - an important role given the approach from the back.

RB - Dominic Iorfa There could be scope for change here despite Iorfa's solid run of form, with Liam Palmer having done well and a creeping concern over Iorfa's ability to play two games in such quick succession. But he seems robust and has been a key man.

CB - Bambo Diaby He was taken off for the first time under his new manager on the hour of the Leicester game - was this with an eye on involvement this weekend or something tactical, or on performance? Has started every Rohl game. We'll see.

CB - Di'Shon Bernard Fast becoming a terrace favourite. One you'd think can cope with the turnaround in fixtures despite playing 90 minutes the other night - if one needs resting, Michael Ihiekwe is waiting in the wings.