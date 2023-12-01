Forward-thinking and a controversial omission - Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI for Blackburn Rovers
A last-gasp equaliser against table-topping Leicester City should deliver a boost of confidence in Sheffield Wednesday heading into this weekend's visit of Blackburn Rovers.
It will provide another brutally difficult test for the Owls, who are chasing just their second win of the campaign. Rovers have won their last four matches on the road, with no side having scored more than their 15 goals away from home.
Manager Danny Röhl has spoken about the need to manage his squad at what is the outset of a gruelling mid-winter fixture schedule and with such a fast turnaround from their Wednesday evening outing, it will be fascinating to see how many changes are made to their line-up. Intensity, the German has said, is key.
Quite how Wednesday will set themselves up is a mystery given Röhl's penchant for unpredictability, but we've gone for a system similar to that showcased against the Foxes. There's a healthy shovel of guesswork here and an omission that might not go down so well with supporters.
Here's our stab at a potential Wednesday side to take on Blackburn.