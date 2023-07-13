One of Xisco’s former colleagues has spoken about the importance of pre-season friendlies to his promotion-chasing current players - and described Sheffield Wednesday as a ‘massive club’.

Danny Webb, assistant manager at Chesterfield, worked in the academy at Watford when the new Owls boss was manager at Vicarage Road and has spoken glowingly as to the Spaniard’s abilities as a coach.

The Spireites are setting about hunting down promotion back into the EFL and did themselves a huge degree of justice in Tuesday evening’s last-gasp 2-1 defeat to second tier Wednesday.

“It was a great test for the lads to come up against Championship opposition and to test themselves,” Webb said post-match.

“You’re playing against Matlock one week and with every respect their lads have probably been at work all day. Then you’re going up against lads who are playing for a massive football club and they’ll be plying their trade in the Championship next season - and rightly so.

“Our lads will be getting in their cars and heading home thinking ‘How did I do against Windass, for example, or Paterson?’ I think they did OK.

“A very close game against Championship opposition? It could be worse.”

Lee Gregory was Wednesday’s match-winner on the day, netting seconds into the second half before poking home the winner with only seconds remaining.

It followed a 1-1 draw at York City over the weekend and comes ahead of a warm weather training trip to Spain this week.

Webb continued: “You don’t get too high when you beat Matlock 9-0 and you don’t get low when you lose in the last minute against Sheffield Wednesday. I think one of the biggest disappointments from the gaffer’s point of view is the timing of the goals - whether that be Wednesday or someone in our league.