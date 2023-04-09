News you can trust since 1887
Former West Ham United striker spells out what is hurting Sheffield Wednesday

The reasons behind Sheffield Wednesday’s season-altering six match run without victory are plain for all to see, according to a former England striker.

By Alex Miller
Published 9th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

EFL pundit Dean Ashton broke no news in making clear the Owls are feeling the pain of missing men, with no win having arrived since injuries to key pair George Byers and Josh Windass.

But it is at the back that their remarkable 23-match unbeaten stretch was built, Ashton reiterated, and with no clean sheet since their last three point haul at Portsmouth nearly a month ago, wobbles in defence are a central cause to their malaise.

The former West Ham United man said: “The common denominator is they haven't kept a clean sheet and that's what their season was based on – their incredible defence and players that could win you games. They stopped doing that.

Frustrated Owls players at the final whistle Pic Steve Ellis Frustrated Owls players at the final whistle Pic Steve Ellis
“They need to get back to that as quickly as possible before they let the others get away. They have got players - Byers and Windass that are missing.

“It doesn't matter how good your squad is, when you're missing key players that can hurt you.”

