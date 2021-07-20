Sean Clare, who left Hillsborough for Scottish side Hearts in controversial fashion back in 2018, was announced as a Charlton Athletic player on Tuesday evening.

The 24-year-old spent time at Oxford United and on loan at Burton Albion last season and could well make his first competitive appearance for the London side against the Owls when they make the trip to The Valley on the first day of the league season.

Clare’s refusal to sign a new contract with Wednesday, where he made five league appearances in the 2017/18 season, and subsequent departure to Hearts meant the Owls received a minimal fee for his exit.

Former Sheffield Wednesday youngster Sean Clare has made a switch to Charlton Athletic.

He spent time in the Addicks’ academy before he was picked up by Wednesday from the Nike Academy as a teenager.

Speaking to Charlton’s official website, he said: “It's really exciting. I'm really happy to get it done.

“It is a club that I've had close to my heart for a very long time. To come back and have the chance to do what I dreamt of as a kid, to play in the first team, to be successful with a massive club like Charlton is something I'm really excited to do."