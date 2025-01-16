Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Imre Varadi says that it was a conversation with Howard Wilkinson and the sight of Hillsborough that convinced him Sheffield Wednesday was the right move in 1983.

Varadi was snapped up by the Owls as they went in search of promotion in the early 1980s, with Wilkinson liking what he saw from the Newcastle United striker as he found the back of the net regularly for the Magpies. Originally the Londoner didn’t want to move, but after his club made it clear that they were open to selling him, he went and had a chat with the Wednesday boss.

The forward, speaking on the latest edition of the ‘All Wednesday’ show, discussed what was said prior to his move to South Yorkshire, and another element that helped hook him in.

Varadi said, “In every sentence said to me it was not about ‘if’ we were going to get promotion, it was ‘when’ we were going to get promotion. He was so determined with the way that he spoke to me, the way that he sold the club, and then when I went to the ground and saw the stadium it became a no-brainer…”

And Wilkinson was true to his word as Wednesday went on to finish second in Varadi’s first season, with the former Newcastle man getting 19 goals across all competitions - proving well worth the investment from an Owls perspective.

We sat down with Varadi at Marmadukes on Ecclesall Road to talk through his time at the club, with the former Owl opening up on Big Ron, some big nights out, and how you can get your hands on a big inflatable banana...

