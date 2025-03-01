Former Sheffield Wednesday striker makes eyebrow-raising move Eastern European second tier side
One-time Premier League hotshot Saido Berahino played just one season for the Owls, teaming up with his old West Bromwich Albion mentor Darren Moore to score nine goals and claim four assists across 36 appearances in the 2021/22 campaign. Among his more memorable Wednesday outings was a match-turning effort in a comeback win at Doncaster Rovers and a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over Cambridge United.
Released after Wednesday stumbled in the League One play-offs that season, the Burundi international has since gone on to play for Cypriot side AEL Limassol and signed with Rajasthan United - though he didn’t play a game due to an injury sustained in an off-field accident with his contract was mutually terminated in November.
His last appearance in senior football came for Limassol nearly 13 months ago and the former England youth international - who a decade ago saw a multi-million pound switch to Tottenham Hotspur hit the rocks in a flurry of headlines - has now sealed his next move, to promotion-challenging Slovenian second division side Tabor Sežana.
His signing was announced on the Slovenian transfer deadline day alongside former Juventus youngster Francesco Tahiraj. Berahino said: “I’m excited to be part of a team that is competing for promotion and have a lot of young exciting players who so far have done a great job but now it’s time to push as a team and aim for one goal - promotion.”
In an excitable statement confirming his signing, Tabor Sežana said Berahino will “undoubtedly play an important role in the hunt for the first league ticket with his experience and football knowledge.”
