Former Sheffield Wednesday striker announces retirement after 23 clubs in 20 years
The striker, who started his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers, spent two and a half years with the Owls after signing for Brian Laws in early 2007 and then leaving the club in 2010 following relegation into League One. He played 87 times for Wednesday in total, scoring 18 goals.
His last actions for the club were scoring against Crystal Palace in a relegation decider and then having to go off with a broken toe after kicking an advertising board in celebration. He joined Neil Warnock’s Queens Park Rangers not long afterwards.
Unfortunately for Wednesdayites his most memorable goals at Hillsborough were probably for bitter rivals, Sheffield United, when he grabbed a brace in the 4-2 win for the Blades in 2017, but plenty of time has passed since then, and he’s gone on to play for another seven different clubs.
Now though, he’s decided to call time on a lengthy career and shift his focus into the coaching side of the game... He said in a post on Instagram, “20 years in the game, 23 clubs. This is my official retirement its time to put the gloves away... Thank you to everyone that’s supported me throughout my career. The future for me is still in the game but this time as a coach.”
Clarke ends his career having played in all four of the top divisions in the English football pyramid, including a couple of outings in the Premier League whilst at Bramall Lane.