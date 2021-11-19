Attacking midfielder Luke Hall, who spent many successful years in the Owls academy and represented England at under-15 level, has signed for Matlock Town subject to FA approval.

Now 18, Hall was released at the end of his Wednesday youth contract in the summer alongside a number of his former teammates as the club opted against offering him a professional deal.

As revealed by The Star back in May and with fellow outgoing Owl Corey Glaves, he trialled with Brentford and popped up alongside Wednesday’s out-on-loan keeper Luke Jackson at National League North Guiseley AFC, where he featured in their FA Cup first round defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Guiseley train in Sheffield and it seemed to be a good fit, but any potential deal seems to have fallen through.

Northern Premier League Premier Division Matlock will be Hall’s next destination as he hopes to add some attacking impetus to a side already riding high at the top of the league.

Matlock boss Paul Phillips said on Hall’s signing: “He’s had a good upbringing at Sheffield Wednesday and our President Dennis (Hobson) tipped us off about him.

“We’re a little short now in that number 10 area and Luke can fill that void. He’ll be a good acquisition for us.”

Former Sheffield Wednesday prospect Luke Hall (third from left) has signed at Matlock Town having spent time at Guiseley.