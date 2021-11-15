Former Sheffield Wednesday skipper Dean Smith straight back into management at Norwich City

Smith was sacked as manager of Aston Villa last week and replaced by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, however he has wasted no time in getting back into management by agreeing a two-and-a-half year contract at Carrow Road.

Also moving to Norfolk is another ex-Wednesday player, Craig Shakespeare, who will be Smith’s assistant.

Norwich had been in talks with Frank Lampard over the role but the former Chelsea boss pulled out and Smith, who made over 50 appearances for Wednesday, was quickly sounded out.

Norwich City have announced the appointment of former Sheffield Wednesday skipper Dean Smith as their new head coach. Naomi Baker/PA Wire.

Smith told the club’s website: “It has been a whirlwind seven days, but I’m really pleased to be back and working for Norwich City in the Premier League.

“Clearly, there has been some wonderful work that has gone into this football club over last four and a half years. It is now the job of myself and Craig to continue and improve on that work with the ultimate aim of surviving in the Premier League.

“Norwich City is a big club, with a massive hardcore of supporters who are fully understanding in what it means to be part of the club and its community.

“I was brought up in an era when Norwich were competing in Europe – I remember those times well and whenever I’ve visited Carrow Road and Norwich you can really sense the connection between the fans, staff and players. Together, we all have to make Carrow Road a really tough place for visiting teams.

“From the age of 16 I’ve been working in football. I think in that time I’ve had four months out and didn’t enjoy it. It’s great to get straight back in with a club that are determined to be progressive.”

On Shakespeare’s arrival, sporting director Stuart Webber added: “In Craig Shakespeare we have secured an assistant head coach with an outstanding reputation and vast experience within the game. We are delighted that Craig has agreed to join our new team.