Former Sheffield Wednesday 'rising talent' finds new challenge after cancelled contract
Ashman and Jay Glover both came through the youth ranks at Hillsborough but were released from the club at different times, only to reunite at Matlock Town in the Northern Premier League Premier Division recently - that has since changed, however, with the Gladiators confirming last week that they’d moved on.
A statement from them read, “Matlock Town can confirm that we have reached agreements with Joshua Ashman, Harrison Poulter, and Jay Glover to cancel their contracts, with all three departing the club... We thank Joshua, Harrison, and Jay for their efforts with the Gladiators and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”
The 20-year-old defender has wasted no time in finding himself a new challenge, though, with it being confirmed on Thursday that he had signed for Bradford Park Avenue in the Northern Premier League East Division, their website saying of his arrival, “Bradford (Park Avenue) is excited to announce the signing of Josh Ashman, a 20-year-old right-sided centre-back who joins us from Matlock Town.
“Ashman, who captained Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-21s, is looking forward to a fresh challenge after spending the 2023/24 season with Guiseley AFC before moving to Matlock Town in July 2024. His impressive defensive skills and leadership qualities have earned him a reputation as a rising talent.”
And his new manager added, “Josh is a player who has faced challenges but has shown resilience and determination. His background at Sheffield Wednesday and experience in the Northern Premier League will be invaluable to us. We’re excited to have him onboard.”
Back at Matlock, meanwhile, they have snapped up another former Owl in the shape of Kwame Boateng, with Ryan Cresswell adding the versatile ex-Bradford City man to his troops for the campaign ahead.
