Former Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Year tipped as favourite for Doncaster Rovers job
Former Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Season, Graham Coughlan, is has been installed as the bookies favourite to take over at Doncaster Rovers.
Rovers have been on the lookout for a new boss since deciding to part ways with Richie Wellens earlier this month, with Gary McSheffrey taking over the role on an interim basis while they find a replacement.
Wednesday’s fellow League One outfit picked up their first win in over a month when they secured a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town over the weekend, and there are still good odds to be had on their interim manager getting the job permanently.
Read More
But, after reports of discussions taking place, it is the 2005/06 Wednesday Player of the Season who now finds himself as a 2/1 favourite according to bettingodds.com, with the former Sheffield United youth coach said to be in a strong position for the post.
Rovers board member, David Blunt, has said that they had more than 130 people apply for the role.
The current favourites for the Doncaster Rovers job at the time of writing:
Graham Coughlan – 2/1
Gary McSheffrey 3/1
Nigel Adkins – 5/1
Mick McCarthy – 8/1
Michael Flynn – 8/1
Coughlan, 47, has previously held positions at Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town, and spent a period with the Blades last season when he was in charge of their U23s.
The former centre back also has a current link with the Owls as his daughter looks to make a name for herself whilst playing for Sheffield Wednesday Ladies.