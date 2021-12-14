Former Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Year tipped as favourite for Doncaster Rovers job

Rovers have been on the lookout for a new boss since deciding to part ways with Richie Wellens earlier this month, with Gary McSheffrey taking over the role on an interim basis while they find a replacement.

Wednesday’s fellow League One outfit picked up their first win in over a month when they secured a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town over the weekend, and there are still good odds to be had on their interim manager getting the job permanently.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, after reports of discussions taking place, it is the 2005/06 Wednesday Player of the Season who now finds himself as a 2/1 favourite according to bettingodds.com, with the former Sheffield United youth coach said to be in a strong position for the post.

Rovers board member, David Blunt, has said that they had more than 130 people apply for the role.

The current favourites for the Doncaster Rovers job at the time of writing:

Graham Coughlan in action for Sheffield Wednesday.

Gary McSheffrey 3/1

Nigel Adkins – 5/1

Mick McCarthy – 8/1

Michael Flynn – 8/1

Coughlan, 47, has previously held positions at Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town, and spent a period with the Blades last season when he was in charge of their U23s.