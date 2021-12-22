Izzy Brown, who spent last season on loan at Wednesday from Chelsea, suffered a personal tragedy last week when his close friend Dominic Yarwood, a football agent, was found dead in the Greater Manchester area.

Yarwood, just 32, was a popular member of the football community and his death – confirmed to be by unsuspicious circumstances by Greater Manchester Police – has been felt across football circles.

Brown now plays at Preston North End and spent time this week speaking to a young Preston fan who had taken to social media in a bid to seek support for an ongoing mental health battle.

Having been alerted to the plight of the young fan, Brown reached out and spoke to the youngster on the phone.

The fan later posted: “My absolute hero, was shaking throughout the whole conversation but spoke to me as if we knew each other for years on end. A true hero of mine and his kindness has 100% changed my life. Just a 10 minute chat from someone I look up to has really made me feel amazing. Thankyou Izzy.”

Last week former Wednesday striker Mark Bright posted his own tribute in response to the tragedy of Yarwood’s death, writing: “Very sad news, to say he was passionate about his players was an understatement.”

Christmas can be a difficult time for many people. If you are struggling with your mental health you can seek support from The Samaritans by calling 116 123.