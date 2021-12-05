The Star revealed earlier this week that the 21-year-old is being monitored by Premier League and Championship clubs as his contract at Wednesday continues to dwindle.

Hunt is out on loan at National League Grimsby Town and his club captain Giles Coke, who made 84 league appearances for the Owls across a five-year period, has backed the diminutive playmaker to make a success of his career – be that at S6 or further afield.

“He’s doing really well,” Coke told The Star on his time with the Mariners. “He started the season as our best player and the gaffer has looked after him a little bit, taking him out in certain games that might be a bit more physical but in general he’s started every game.

“His performances have been very good. He’s one that can hold his head high because he’s performing very well.

Hunt has played 17 matches so far for promotion-chasing Grimsby, starting in all but two league games.

What has impressed Coke about the youngster above all else is his attitude and work rate.

“He’s learning every day,” he said. “He does extras and that’s something I love to see, young players doing extras.

“When I was his age, at 21 or 22, I didn’t do that and that’s something that I look back on and know I should have done more. When you see youngsters doing that, it shows a lot about them as a character.

“He always wants to improve and so whether he makes it at Sheffield Wednesday or not, he will still go on to have a good career. He has a very good attitude.

“What I see every week is a young player that works hard, wants to improve and has unbelievable ability.

“Do I think he can go higher? Do I think he can have a career at Sheffield Wednesday? Yes, 100 per cent I think he can. But the only person that can do it is him.