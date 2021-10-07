Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce on the brink as historic Newcastle United takeover grows ever-closer

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce, who left the Hillsborough club under controversial circumstances in 2019 to join his childhood club, has fallen to a massive 1/3 favourite to be the next top tier boss to leave his post.

Once boss of Sheffield United, the 60-year-old looks likely to stay on at St James Park until the takeover by a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is complete.

Having reached an impasse when a similar takeover bid collapsed last year, news emerged yesterday that the move has taken a significant step towards being completed, with media in the North East and in the national media believing the £300m buyout could be agreed by the end of the week.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is on the brink at Newcastle United.

Despite having been commended for his work in keeping the Magpies in the Premier League, Bruce has had a miserable time of it in two years at Newcastle having faced supporter protests directed both at him and the club’s current ownership at different stages of his time there.

Barring any late hitches to a deal, the club’s new ownership are expected to make sweeping changes to the infrastructure at the club in what will be a historic takeover.