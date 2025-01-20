Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Bambo Diaby, has hit out at supporters at a recent game who subjected him to racists insults.

It happened during the 1-1 draw between Elche and Sporting Gijon on Saturday, a game in which Diaby was an unused substitute, and he confronted the culprit after the final whistle - it has been reported that a Sporting fan ‘hurled insults and made racist gestures’ towards the centre back.

Speaking on social media afterwards, the defender said of the incident, “Although they do not represent the Real Sporting fans, receiving racist insults in 2025 forces me to point out the culprits and demand strong sanctions. Thanks to my teammates and the club for their support and to all of you for your messages.”

Meanwhile, his boss, Eder Sarabia, also commented, saying, "One of the first things that must be eliminated from the world of football, of sport, and of this society. We appreciate you deeply, Bambo. We are fortunate to have someone like you on our team."

Both clubs have since gone on to release statements as well, condemning the behaviour of the person involved, throwing their support behind the ex-Owl after what must have been an incredibly saddening experience.

Elche’s read: “Elche Club Fútbol strongly condemns the racist shouts and attitudes suffered by our player Bambo Diaby, who at the end of the match against Real Sporting de Gijón had to endure offensive gestures from the stands. This despicable behaviour should not be allowed anywhere in the world, and much less in a sporting arena.

“The Club, in its firm and unanimous stance against racism, xenophobia and violence, is completely opposed to these attitudes and has reported the situation to the La Liga match director and the National Police officers present at the El Molinón-Enrique Castro 'Quini' stadium. Thanks to their determined action, a fan has been identified, using the UCO images.

“At Elche CF we support and back our footballer Bambo Diaby after this unpleasant situation that should not tarnish the dignity of the Real Sporting de Gijón fans, but that does require an exemplary sanction for those who have this type of attitude, with the aim of not repeating it.”

While Gijon’s said, “Real Sporting de Gijón strongly condemns any type of behaviour involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football, and deeply regrets the situation suffered by Elche CF player Bambo Diaby at the end of the match on matchday 23 of LALIGA HYPERMOTION.

“After viewing the images, Real Sporting has identified a season ticket holder responsible for making a racist gesture and will proceed to expel this fan following the relevant steps of the ongoing investigation.”