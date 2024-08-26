Former Sheffield Wednesday man still going - Ex-Owl joins sixth-tier outfit
Mattock, who is now 34, was released by Harrogate Town over the summer after spending two seasons the side, but he still feels like he’s got plenty to give it would appear - and he’s decided to put pen to paper on a deal with Marine AFC in the sixth tier of English football.
The full back has been described as ‘a huge acquisition’ by the club, and his new manager, Neil Young, thinks that he’s an excellent find for them, especially given where he can play.
He told the club’s official website, “Joe is someone with good experience, which is another element of what we have been missing at times this season... Joe can play at CB and LB which are two areas now with both Tom and Kacper being out for a number of weeks that we have no squad depth in.”
Meanwhile, the player himself said, “I’m looking forward to be playing with a newly promoted team with high hopes to go further. Hopefully my experience will bring some good positive morale to the club.
“Sometimes young players like to feed off senior players who have done quite a lot in their career and hopefully I can do just that, as well as adding a bit of structure and knowledge to the back line.”
Mattock played 66 times for the Owls during a three-year spell at Hillsborough, before going on to make over 200 appearances for local rivals, Rotherham United.
