Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sean Roberts realised his dream of playing in English football with Sheffield Wednesday, even if his stay was somewhat brief...

We ventured slightly further afield with this week’s episode, speaking to South African international, Sean Roberts, who signed for the Owls as a teenager back in the early 2000s, making his one and only appearance in a last-gasp win over Burnley where he replaced the great Kevin Pressman.

In the latest edition of ‘All Wednesday’ he talks to us about what it was like making that move from Johannesburg to Sheffield, how he found working with the likes of ‘difficult man, but top player’ Gerald Sibon, and how he did have his wrists slapped a couple of times for maybe enjoying his youth a little bit too much during his academy days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen!

Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.