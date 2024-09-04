Former Sheffield Wednesday man recalls teenage Owls journey - A new All Wednesday episode
We ventured slightly further afield with this week’s episode, speaking to South African international, Sean Roberts, who signed for the Owls as a teenager back in the early 2000s, making his one and only appearance in a last-gasp win over Burnley where he replaced the great Kevin Pressman.
In the latest edition of ‘All Wednesday’ he talks to us about what it was like making that move from Johannesburg to Sheffield, how he found working with the likes of ‘difficult man, but top player’ Gerald Sibon, and how he did have his wrists slapped a couple of times for maybe enjoying his youth a little bit too much during his academy days.
You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen!
Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.
