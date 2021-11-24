Former Sheffield Wednesday man leaves League One rivals alongside former Premier League star

Fleetwood Town announced on Wednesday morning that former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Simon Grayson has left the club with the Cod Army in the relegation zone.

The club have lost seven of their last eight matches. It was also confirmed that Grayson’s assistant David Dunn has also left the club.

A club statement read: “Fleetwood Town can confirm Head Coach Simon Grayson has left the club with immediate effect.

“Following a difficult run of results, Assistant Head Coach David Dunn will also depart and everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Simon and David for their hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

“The search for his replacement will begin immediately and we will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course.”