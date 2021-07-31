Several players that departed the Owls over the summer have already landed themselves moves elsewhere after closing their chapter at Hillsborough, with the likes of Joost van Aken (Zulte Waragem), Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town), Matt Penney (Ipswich Town), Joey Pelupessy (Giresunspor) and Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers) having all moved on to the next step in their careers.

Now, with Adam Reach being linked with West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield said to be in for Tom Lees, it has emerged that Harris has been given a chance to impress with the Royals as Veljko Paunović runs the rule over him ahead of a potential switch to the Madejski Stadium.

Harris was named on the bench and came on in the second half as Reading were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace – now it's up to Paunović to make a decision on him.

