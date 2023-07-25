Former Sheffield Wednesday man joins non-league club - replaced by Bullen with ex-Owl

A popular former Sheffield Wednesday man has signed for an ambitious non-league outfit, leaving Lee Bullen’s Ayr United having effectively been replaced by another ex-Owls figure.

Chris Maguire was signed by Bullen in February in what was seen as an attempt to give the Honest Men a boost in their efforts to achieve a historic promotion from the Scottish Championship.

The 34-year-old failed to score in 15 outings but did contribute four assists as Bullen’s side just came up short in the battle to go up, also bowing out of the Scottish Cup at the quarter-final stage and narrowly missing out on a famous day out at Hampden Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Maguire - who also played at the likes of Sunderland, Rotherham United and Derby County - has signed for Eastleigh in the National League. He is one of several EFL-experienced players to join the Hampshire club since the arrival of former Sunderland owner Stewart Donald.

In another tenuous Wednesday link to the story, Eastleigh are managed by ex-Owls loanee Lee Bradbury.

Maguire’s exit from Ayr comes amid Bullen’s signing of former Wednesday loanee Aiden McGeady over the weekend. The former Republic of Ireland international is well-known to the Ayr boss, who was on the staff at Hillsborough for McGeady’s 13 league appearances in the 2015/16 campaign.