Former Sheffield Wednesday man joins local outfit after leaving Owls last year

The 20-year-old left the Owls at the end of last season when his contract at Hillsborough came to an end, spending a period with Basford United before making a switch back to South Yorkshire to join Sheffield FC later in the year.

Now, with the Countrymen hoping to finish the season strongly, it has been confirmed that the ex-Manchester City academy player is their latest new signing, and he'll be eager to hit the ground running as soon as he's given a chance.

Hallam said on Twitter today, "Leojo Davidson joins The Countrymen. The ex-SWFC and Sheffield FC player joins The Countrymen from The World's Oldest club and we thank them for their help in getting this sorted so smoothly! Big welcome, Leojo."