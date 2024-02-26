Former Sheffield Wednesday man joins local outfit after leaving Owls last year
The 20-year-old left the Owls at the end of last season when his contract at Hillsborough came to an end, spending a period with Basford United before making a switch back to South Yorkshire to join Sheffield FC later in the year.
Now, with the Countrymen hoping to finish the season strongly, it has been confirmed that the ex-Manchester City academy player is their latest new signing, and he'll be eager to hit the ground running as soon as he's given a chance.
Hallam said on Twitter today, "Leojo Davidson joins The Countrymen. The ex-SWFC and Sheffield FC player joins The Countrymen from The World's Oldest club and we thank them for their help in getting this sorted so smoothly! Big welcome, Leojo."
The side are currently 11th in the table but have at least two games in hand on all of the teams above them, meaning that the 16-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed Thackley is certainly not insurmountable just yet. Davidson's arrival could help them build on the weekend's 3-0 win over Pickering Town and form a late play-off push.