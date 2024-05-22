Former Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough man hunting for new club after 78-match stint with Championship rivals
Midfielder Adam Reach played 230 matches for the Owls across five years with the club before departing as part of a vast post-relegation squad revamp in 2021. He joined West Bromwich Albion that summer and played 78 times across all competitions for the Baggies.
But his time at the Hawthorns is no through after the Midlands club confirmed their 2024 retained list on Wednesday afternoon. Reach, now 31, is one of the seven senior players set to depart Carlos Corberan’s squad after they qualified for the play-offs but lost momentum towards the end of the season and lost out to Southampton.
Reach missed the bulk of this season with a thigh injury but went on to make 19 appearances across the course of the campaign, coming off the bench in their 3-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday late last month.
The other West Brom players set to leave the club at the end of their contracts are Matty Phillips, Nathaniel Chalobah, Erik Pieters, Yann M’Vila, Martin Kelly and Jovan Malcolm.
As part of a lengthy statement, West Brom said: “The club would like to thank all departing players for their efforts during their time at The Hawthorns and wishes them every success in the future.”