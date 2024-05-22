Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the most prolific Sheffield Wednesday appearance-makers in recent times is on the hunt for new employment after his release from a Championship rival was confirmed.

Midfielder Adam Reach played 230 matches for the Owls across five years with the club before departing as part of a vast post-relegation squad revamp in 2021. He joined West Bromwich Albion that summer and played 78 times across all competitions for the Baggies.

But his time at the Hawthorns is no through after the Midlands club confirmed their 2024 retained list on Wednesday afternoon. Reach, now 31, is one of the seven senior players set to depart Carlos Corberan’s squad after they qualified for the play-offs but lost momentum towards the end of the season and lost out to Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reach missed the bulk of this season with a thigh injury but went on to make 19 appearances across the course of the campaign, coming off the bench in their 3-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday late last month.

The other West Brom players set to leave the club at the end of their contracts are Matty Phillips, Nathaniel Chalobah, Erik Pieters, Yann M’Vila, Martin Kelly and Jovan Malcolm.