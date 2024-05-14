Former Sheffield Wednesday man hopes to see Owls duo handed new deals this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Daniel Pudil, is hoping to see his former teammates, Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer, extend their stay at Hillsborough.

The Owls duo are the only players remaining of the Wednesday side that went so close to reaching the Premier League alongside Pudil almost a decade ago, but their futures remain unclear at this point in time given that they are yet to sign new deals and their current contracts expire at the end of next month.

Both Bannan and Palmer have been both ends of the spectrum of life at Hillsborough, and Pudil is hoping that they get to see at least one more season in blue and white as reward for the work that they’ve done for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the weekend the Czech international turned out in Wednesday colours for the Create A Dream Foundation at S6, doing his bit to raise money for charity, reuniting with Gary Hooper and players from before his time in South Yorkshire for a good cause.

And speaking after the CADF event over the weekend, when asked about his old teammates Pudil said, “I was chatting to Gary Hooper about it, that Baz has been here nearly 10 years now - because he came around the same time as us in 2015. And obviously Liam has been brought up from the academy. Those players deserve, for me, to get a new contract, and I would really like to see them again in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt.

“What they have done for the club, they’ve been there in good times and bad times, so I do think they deserve to be here, and with Baz and Liam I know them very well - they’re not just good players, but good characters as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also spoke about bumping into manager, Danny Röhl, a couple of times since the German’s arrival at Wednesday, and smiled as he spoke of his high hopes with him in charge.