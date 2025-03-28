Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday, Joey Pelupessy, made his senior international debut over the weekend after switching allegiances.

Pelupessy, who spent three years with the Owls between 2018 and 2021, played for the Netherlands at various levels from U16 to U20, but was recently persuaded to make himself available for the Indonesian national team alongside Dean James of Go Ahead Eagles and Palermo’s Emil Audero.

All three were in the squad for the game against Bahrain this week, but it was Pelupessy who made an impact as he completed the full 90 minutes in Jakarta, with Barcelona legend, Patrick Kluivert, calling on him to pull the strings in midfield. Oxford United man, Ole Romeny, got the winning goal as they picked up their first win in World Cup Qualifying for the 2026 edition of the tournament, and the ex-Owl was delighted to have played his part.

Taking to Instagram afterwards he said, “What a night, what a team performance, what an experience in the GBK stadium. Really proud to make my debut for the National Team with a 1-0 win. Thanks for all of your support and we keep fighting for the dream. Terima Kasih (Thank you).”

A couple of his old teammates, Liam Palmer and Josh Windass, were amongst those who congratulated the 31-year-old on his debut at international level, with the pair both commenting on his post after the victory.

Pelupessy played 119 times for Wednesday during his spell at Hillsborough, but left as a free agent in 2021 before joining Turkish outfit, Giresunspor. He now plies his trade with Lommel SK in Belgium after joining them in January.