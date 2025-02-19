Former Sheffield Wednesday man completes transfer - immediately makes debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Matt Penney, has completed a move to National League outfit, Altrincham.

The 27-year-old has had a difficult time of things since leaving the Owls, spending time with Ipswich Town, Motherwell, Charlton Athletic and Rochdale prior to becoming a free agent last year. Now, after over a month as a free agent, it’s been confirmed that he’s joined the Robins.

“Altrincham have moved to remedy a shortage of full-backs by drafting in free agent Matt Penney,” the club said. “With Eddy Jones sidelined by an anterior cruciate ligament injury and Kacper Pasiek back at Preston North End after an impressive loan spell at The J.Davidson Stadium, the Robins have been left short of cover in the two full-back positions.

“Former Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town left-back Matt, who turned out for Rochdale earlier this season, has been handed an opportunity by manager Phil Parkinson and is among the substitutes for this evening's Vanarama National League fixture away to Hartlepool United. We wish Matt, 27, all the best in his time with us.”

As mentioned, Penney was immediately into the squad for the game away at Hartlepool on Tuesday, and he didn’t have to wait too long for his debut either as he was brought on in the 26th minute due to an injury to Charlie Olson. Penney was then replaced himself after 83 minutes.

Regarding the result, Parkinson’s side secured a 2-1 victory that left them in sixth place in the National League table, keeping them very much in the picture for the promotion play-offs. Their new former Owl will now be hoping to help them get over the line.