Former Sheffield Wednesday man among favourites to take over at relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Nigel Pearson is in the running to become Plymouth Argyle's next manager. The Pilgrims are without a permanent head coach after deciding to part ways with Ian Foster in a bid to secure Championship survival.
The Devon outfit are currently 21st in the Championship table, one point above the relegation zone and two above Wednesday, and have given the reins to director of football Neil Dewsnip on a temporary basis. Dewsnip is expected to remain in charge until the end of the season, when the hunt for a new manager will begin.
And according to Readwrite, via the Yorkshire Post, Pearson is one of the frontrunners for the position with odds of 9/2. Pearson has been out of the game since leaving Bristol City last October and his next job will be his tenth managerial stint.
Pearson counts Southampton, Leicester City, Watford and Hull City as former clubs and he might see this summer as the perfect time to get back into the game. Of course, much may depend on what league Plymouth find themselves in next season, but a host of other names are also thought to be in the running for the position.
Neil Warnock announced his retirement from management this week, but he is said to be the favourite for the position, while former Stoke City and Preston North End boss Alex Neil has also been mentioned.
Interestingly, former Sheffield United and Leeds United man Paul Heckingbottom is priced at 9/1 by the same company. Heckingbottom has been out of work since leaving Bramall Lane in December and has recently been linked the vacancy at Sunderland, who will be another team looking for a new manager come the summer.
For now, though, Dewsnip will hope to inspire a turn around in form in the Pilgrims, who have lost five of their last six, starting on Friday night away at Rotherham United.