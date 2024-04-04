Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Nigel Pearson is in the running to become Plymouth Argyle's next manager. The Pilgrims are without a permanent head coach after deciding to part ways with Ian Foster in a bid to secure Championship survival.

The Devon outfit are currently 21st in the Championship table, one point above the relegation zone and two above Wednesday, and have given the reins to director of football Neil Dewsnip on a temporary basis. Dewsnip is expected to remain in charge until the end of the season, when the hunt for a new manager will begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And according to Readwrite, via the Yorkshire Post, Pearson is one of the frontrunners for the position with odds of 9/2. Pearson has been out of the game since leaving Bristol City last October and his next job will be his tenth managerial stint.

Pearson counts Southampton, Leicester City, Watford and Hull City as former clubs and he might see this summer as the perfect time to get back into the game. Of course, much may depend on what league Plymouth find themselves in next season, but a host of other names are also thought to be in the running for the position.

Neil Warnock announced his retirement from management this week, but he is said to be the favourite for the position, while former Stoke City and Preston North End boss Alex Neil has also been mentioned.

Interestingly, former Sheffield United and Leeds United man Paul Heckingbottom is priced at 9/1 by the same company. Heckingbottom has been out of work since leaving Bramall Lane in December and has recently been linked the vacancy at Sunderland, who will be another team looking for a new manager come the summer.