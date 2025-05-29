Ash Baker, who came through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday during a tough period, will be on the hunt for a new club this summer.

Baker joined the Owls in 2017 after leaving Cardiff City, and 18 months later found himself thrown in at the deep end by then manager, Jos Luhukay, as he opted for youth over experience towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

The full-back went on to make 13 appearances for the club before joining Newport County for an undisclosed fee in 2020, and has gone on to have an interesting few years that saw him win four Cymru Premier titles with The New Saints, playing in the UEFA Conference League as well as qualifiers for the Champions League.

Ash Baker made his Sheffield Wednesday debut in 2018

Now, though, his time with TNS is coming to an end after it was confirmed that he would not be sticking around once his current deal comes to an end, leaving the 28-year-old to begin his search for the next chapter in his career. He played 19 games and got six goals and assists in his final campaign with the Welsh top-flight outfit.

Luhukay told The Star after his debut in 2018, “He defended very well. He was very positive and aggressive. He won his one-on-one situations and made two or three good tackles.

“I’m happy for the boy. It was his first game in front of a full house and he did a good job. He was not afraid so I can only thank my colleagues in the academy. They have built this boy up to where he now is.”

It remains to be seen whether Baker, a Welsh youth international, will now look to stay in the Cymru Premier when he becomes a free agent, or look for pastures new back over the border after averaging a goal or assist almost every other game during his time in Shropshire.

