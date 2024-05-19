Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper secures English deal after overseas stint

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday youth goalkeeper, Josh Render, has secured himself a contract with Gainsborough Trinity.

The 23-year-old joined Wednesday’s academy as a teenager, moving up through the ranks into the U23s, but in 2022 was released after spending a couple of years on a professional contract at Hillsborough.

He headed out to Australia to join Olympic FC in Brisbane, where he won the Players’ Player of the Year award, but last month made the return to English football in Gainsborough on a short-term deal until the end of the season. He featured in three games.

Now it has been confirmed that he’s signed on for the 2024/25 campaign, and he says that he’s looking forward to it.

"I hope we can build on what we did at the end of last season,” he told the Trinity website. “And be pushing for those play-offs - which I have full belief we can. I am looking forward to getting back to pre-season and setting the foundations for the season ahead.

"A full season in the Australian second tier of football, was great for me. I won Players' Player of the Year there. I came back after that and trained with Doncaster for a couple of months and then Gainsborough through the rest of the season and now here we are."