That’s according to former Owls goalkeeper and manager Chris Turner, who has been impressed with the progress of his successor.

“He had a great start, then a bit of a dodgy period and he’s bounced back,” Turner told The Star. “That can happen as a goalkeeper.

“He’s a young lad, this is the first time he’s had regular first team football and he was always going to have those ups and downs; good games, not so good games and brilliant games. He looks to me like he’s a very good goalkeeper that is building that consistency.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been a key man this season.

“You learn concentration the more you play. If you’ve not had masses to do in a game, that’s when it’s hardest and he’s building that.”

Burnley are in theory able to recall Peacock-Farrell in January, with Darren Moore having admitted no firm conversation has been had over his sticking around.

Northern Ireland international Peacock-Farrell has played 21 times this season for Wednesday, keeping nine clean sheets and becoming a standout member of the side.

“It’s paramount he stays until the end of the season. But it’ll all depend on Burnley’s circumstances,” Turner said.

“Wednesday will be hoping and praying that Nick Pope doesn’t get injured, which means your number two becomes your number one and they’d have him back. You’ve got to hope their number two doesn’t get injured.

“But they’ll want him to stay at Wednesday.”

The size of the crowds at Hillsborough and the pressure of playing for one of the so-called ‘bigger clubs’ in League One makes Wednesday one of the ultimate destinations for younger players playing at a higher level, Turner believes.

He said: “Wednesday, Ipswich, Sunderland. It’s about playing in front of big crowds every week. The three clubs there are big and playing at a good level for these guys.