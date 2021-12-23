Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood expresses Darren Moore regret

Wednesday were plummeted into League One on the last day of last season in painful circumstances, coming to within a goal of safety in drawing at Derby County.

Taking over from the extended caretaker spell of Neil Thompson, Moore oversaw the final 14 matches of that campaign – many of which he spent in hospital battling the affects of coronavirus.

Westwood played in eight of those matches and said Moore’s arrival came too late.

Speaking to The Star, the two-time Wednesday player of the year also spoke of the ‘meticulous’ nature of Moore’s preparation for matches and his level-headed approach to man management.

“He’s really good and he probably came in a little bit too late if I’m really honest,” he said.

“With any new manager, you’re trying to get to know what they want from you really quickly and things like that take time.

“Whether you’re playing a different formation or someone like Palms is playing in a different position from left back to right back to right centre-half, you’re trying to build a relationship with the triangle around you. It takes time.

“Darren is really meticulous in all his work and doesn’t leave a stone unturned. He works ridiculously hard, along with all his staff. Videos, analysis, he goes through everything.”

Moore’s calm approach to media engagements appears to follow through into the way he handles matters in the changing room.

Where more emotional managers may prefer to get whipped up in the ups and downs of professional football, the Wednesday boss prefers to keep things on an even keel.

“The other thing is that he doesn’t get too high and he doesn’t get too low,” Westwood said. “You can beat Sunderland 3-0 and he’ll just come in and say ‘well done boys, excellent, see you Monday’ or whatever.

Keiren Westwood played 199 times for Sheffield Wednesday.

“He knows there is always another game to maintain your form or pick it up back up, there’s always another opportunity.

“I’ve got a lot of good things to say about Darren and all the staff. They’re really good.”