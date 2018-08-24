Former Sheffield Wednesday footballers to star in new ITV weight loss reality show

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday players Chris Waddle and Mark Chamberlain have signed up to a new ITV weight loss show with a group of retired footballing legends.

Waddle and Chamberlain will take part in Match Fit, which features a group of middle-aged former professionals trying to get back in shape.

The team, managed by Harry Redknapp, will help the footballers who played in the top-flights in the 80s and 90s return to the pitch in peak condition.

Now in their 40s and 50s, the group have pledged to try and lose 40 stone in weight in the two-part mini-series that will hit our screens next year.

Owls legend Waddle, 57, signed for Wednesday in 1992 for £1million before moving on to Falkirk in 1996.

He retired while playing for Hallam in 2014.

Chamberlain, now 56, played for Wednesday from 1985 to 1988 and played 66 league matches before joining Portsmouth.

The former right-back has eight England appearances and his son is Liverpool and Three Lions star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Also in the line-up is former England goalkeeper David Seaman, who grew up in Rotherham.

The other contestants are: Rob Lee, Lee Sharpe, Robbie Fowler, Steve Howey, John Barnes, Matt le Tissier, Mark Wright, Paul Merson, Neil Ruddock and Ray Parlour.