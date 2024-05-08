Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the Championship having only ended this past weekend, when Wednesday secured their second tier status, there have been no releases just yet from their counterparts – however many teams in League One and League Two have already made their decisions.

Amongst those clubs that have confirmed who will an won’t be staying for the 2024/25 campaign are Reading, Barnet, Fleetwood Town, Barnet, Accrington Stanley and Notts County – and each of them have made a decision on former Owls that are currently on their books.

Ex-Wednesday favourites, Sam Hutchinson and Gary Hooper, have moved on from Reading and Barnet after they were named on the list of players released, while the same went for three others who have graced the field at Hillsborough - Ben Heneghan, Korede Adedoyin and John Bostock.

More will follow in the coming weeks, though Wednesday’s retained list isn’t thought to be imminent right now, but Danny Röhl will certainly be watching with interest as other clubs up and down the country release players that the German may feel could bolster his ranks for the new season.