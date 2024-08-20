Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite secures big money move to Owls' Championship counterparts

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 21st Aug 2024, 00:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Mark McGuinness, a favourite during his time at Sheffield Wednesday, has secured a big-money move this summer.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the centre back, who played a big part in the Owls’ promotion-winning season even though he didn’t see it out, had signed for Luton Town from Cardiff City, with reports suggesting that the transfer fee could reach £10m if certain add-on criteria is met.

Cardiff reportedly drove a hard bargain when it came to the 23-year-old, hence Luton’s hefty outgoing fee, however McGuinness’ new boss is delighted to get the deal over the line, calling the former Owl ‘a leader’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s a big, big player for us,” Edwards told the club’s website. “And a signing which shows our intent. He might be only 23 but he’s a leader. We see him as a big influence in the dressing room and on the pitch. He’s had a great upbringing, played lots of games, and is a threat in both boxes. He wants to defend but he can play, too.

“Last year it showed that we needed bodies in defence, but now, with Amari’i Bell back and Reece Burke and Mads Andersen resuming training, we’re starting to look really strong in that area.

Join our Whatsapp channel for your Wednesday news without the fuss of social media

“Mark believes we’re the right club for the next step in his career. He wants to play in the Premier League and he sees us as the opportunity to do that, so this further highlights how strong of an acquisition he is for the football club.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McGuinness played 24 times for Wednesday during his loan spell in the first half of the 2022/23 season, and many Wednesdayites were very sad to see him go when he was recalled by his parent club in the January.

Related topics:ChampionshipLuton TownPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.