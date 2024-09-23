Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite makes shock switch to Yorkshire side

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Sheffield Wednesday defender has sealed a surprise next move to a non-league West Yorkshire outfit.

Mark Beevers came through the Sheffield Wednesday academy before making 160 appearances for the Owls first team between 2007 and 2013. He has enjoyed a hugely successful EFL career, also achieving top three-figure appearance stints with Millwall, Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers before spending two seasons in sunnier climes with Perth Glory.

The 34-year-old is now back in England after his time in Australia came to an end and is newly signed-up to eight tier side Bradford (Park Avenue), where he joins former Sheffield United forward James Hanson. He is in line to make his debut for the Horsfall Stadium side in Saturday’s clash with Heaton Stannington.

Bradford currently sit in 13th place in the Northern Premier League East Division - a league that includes the likes of Stocksbridge Park Steels - having won two and lost three of their opening six matches.

Bradford manager Craig Elliott - who has a Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup title on his CV from his time with Shaw Lane Aquafroce - said: “Mark is exactly the type of signing we needed. He gives us vital experience and physical presence. To sign a player of his calibre shows are intent to improve and he will be a big signing for us on and off the pitch.”

Sporting Director Tom McStravick was also delighted with the signing: “We are delighted to welcome someone of Mark’s experience to the club. He’s a real leader and I’m excited to see him in a BPA shirt.”