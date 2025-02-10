Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Gary Hooper, is a free agent once again after leaving Kettering Town.

Hooper, who recently turned 37, has done some travelling since leaving the Owls in 2019, spending time in New Zealand, India, Cyprus and Dubai before returning to English shores, and after leaving Kettering it will be interesting to see what comes next for the ex-S6 favourite.

A statement from the Poppies read, “The club can confirm that experienced forward Gary Hooper has left KTFC by mutual consent. Gary has previously played for Grays Athletic, Southend United, Leyton Orient (loan), Hereford United (loan), Scunthorpe United, Celtic, Norwich City, Sheffield Wednesday, Wellington Phoenix (New Zealand), Kerala Blaster (India), Omonia (Cyprus), Gulf United (UAE) and Barnet. The club would like to thank him for his contribution to the Poppies and wish him every success in the future.”

Meanwhile, another former Wednesday player, Connor Wickham, is continuing his hunt for a new club after he left Charlton Athletic over the summer, with reports suggesting this week that he’s started training at Watford. Journalist, Andrew French, explained that the 31-year-old has been part of the U21 setup with the Hornets as he waits for his next challenge - scoring a hattrick last week.

It’s not thought at this point that Watford are looking to try and sign Wickham, however he has been praised for the work that he’s done with the young players that he’s currently playing and training alongside.

The striker has had a difficult couple of years at Cardiff City and Charlton, but will be hoping that he can land on his feet again whenever he secures a new deal elsewhere.