Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite, Ryan Lowe, has found a new job - and another ex-Owl will be helping him there.

Lowe, who has been linked with the top job at Hillsborough in recent years, spent a brief spell at S6 between 2011 and 2012, playing a huge role in their promotion-winning campaign from League One. He was also on the hunt for his next challenge after leaving Preston North End last year, and has wound up at Wigan Athletic.

It has also been confirmed that another Wednesday promotion hero, Glenn Whelan, will be on hand to assist him at Wigan, as well as Graham Barrow, and Frankie Bunn. They will take the team this weekend as the Latics face Charlton Athletic.

A statement from the club on Wednesday night read, “Wigan Athletic is delighted to confirm the appointment of Ryan Lowe as the Club’s new Head Coach. Lowe, who has had promotion success in Sky Bet League Two with Bury FC and Plymouth Argyle, as well as a more recent spell in the Sky Bet Championship with Preston North End, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Brick Community Stadium.

“The 46-year-old will be in attendance at Charlton Athletic, but with the short turnaround before Saturday's game, Glenn Whelan, Graham Barrow and Frankie Bunn will oversee the team. A further announcement regarding the Club’s backroom staffing structure will follow in due course.”

Ryan Lowe’s latest challenge

Meanwhile, speaking about the move, the man himself said, “I’m pleased to be here because it’s a fantastic Football Club with history and tradition. The Club has had some good times and some bad times, and I’m here to bring the good times back. Hopefully we can have the Brick bouncing every Saturday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

“I’m really excited about the project and I liked what the Ownership Group had to say. They showed me the vision of the Football Club and talked about getting the Club back to where it belongs - and the first target is to get to the Championship.”

“We’ve got to take short, mid and then long-term steps to get there. We’ve got a vision and a plan, which is the most important thing. If we all buy into that plan and vision, I’m sure we will be successful. I’m really excited for the future and to build Wigan Athletic back to where they should be."