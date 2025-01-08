Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite in court accused of assault and affray - reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Jordan Storey, has reportedly pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and affray at Preston Crown Court.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old, who enjoyed a successful spell with the Owls in 2022, recently signed a new contract with his current club, Preston North End, penning a deal that will see him remain with them until 2028.

But Storey has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons this week after it was reported in the media - including our sister title, the Lancashire Post - that he had appeared in court on January 6th faced with charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray involving Tomas Whatmough on January 14th – charges that he has pleaded not guilty to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

According to reports, the trial was originally due to take place in 2026 but has been now been brought forward under the expedited trial scheme and scheduled for May 6th 2025, three days after Preston’s regular Championship season is due to come to an end away at Bristol City.

Speaking about Storey after he signed his new deal, his manager – and ex-Owl – Paul Heckingbottom said, “Jordan’s been brilliant for us since we came in so I’m delighted for us and for him that he’s extended his stay here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a defender I really liked before I joined the club and I think the fans will have seen over the years how important he can be in our backline... Jordan’s a good lad as well so I’m looking forward to working with him more and seeing him continue to develop.”

Preston have made no comment on the defender’s appearance in court at this point in time, however details were reported by Blog Preston on Monday.