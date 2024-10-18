Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Gary Hooper, may be approaching his 37th birthday, but he’s found himself a new club.

Hooper, who first joined the Owls on loan in 2015, went on to make 89 appearances for Wednesday over the course of his stay at Hillsborough, scoring 31 times in total as he became a very popular member of the side amongst Owls fans.

Since leaving Hillsborough he’s gone on to play in New Zealand India, Cyprus and Dubai, and when he left Barnet earlier this year many wondered if he might be considering hanging up his boots. That will not be the case, however, with it now being confirmed that he’s penned a deal with Kettering Town today, and will be hoping to help them keep up their recent form in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

A statement from the club read, “KTFC are excited to announce the signing of experienced forward Gary Hooper, among others he has played at Conference South and National level, the Championship, League One, Scottish Premiership (Celtic), Premiership (Norwich City) and the National League.

“Gary has previously played for Grays Athletic, Southend United, Leyton Orient (loan), Hereford United (loan), Scunthorpe United, Celtic, Norwich City, Sheffield Wednesday, Wellington Phoenix (New Zealand), Kerala Blaster (India), Omonia (Cyprus), Gulf United (UAE) and Barnet.

“With over 500 appearances and 200 goals throughout his career, Gary will add his valuable experience to Richard Lavery’s new look and exciting squad.

“We are delighted to see another player with undoubted quality join the Poppies and hope that Gary has an enjoyable and rewarding time at Latimer Park, welcome Gary.”