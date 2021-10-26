According to the Scottish Sun, both Urhoghide and Shaw could potentially be loaned out in January if things don’t improve for them in November and December, with the ex-Owls having seemingly fallen down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou.

While the pair have both made the Hoops’ bench on numerous occasions across various competitions, neither has made a competitive first team appearance for the Scottish giants yet, and they were both left out of the squad over the weekend as their side beat St. Johnstone 2-0 to go fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

And the report states that ‘it’s understood they’re not yet considered to be at the levels of those ahead of them in Ange Postecoglou’s pecking order’, and that they ‘may well seek loan moves in January if they continue to be out of the Parkhead picture’.

Urhoghide played 16 Championship games for Wednesday last season, and Shaw played 19, before the pair decided to pen long-term contracts in Glasgow until 2025 – Wednesday received a paltry training compensation fee, but no transfer fee given that they had allowed both players to enter into the final year of their deals without agreeing an extension.

Now, with November approaching, the pair have a couple of months to force their way into Postecoglou’s plans for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign, otherwise another change of scenery may be on the cards for the former SWFC academy boys – even if it’s only on a short-term basis.