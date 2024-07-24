Former Sheffield Wednesday defender signs for ex-Owls boss ahead of promotion push
Darren Moore signed Ben Heneghan for the Owls in 2022, the big defender coming on board to try and aid the Owls’ search for promotion out of League One, and though he spent time on the sidelines with a nasty injury he became a popular figure at Hillsborough.
Since leaving the Owls last summer the 30-year-old had been playing for Fleetwood Town in League One, and now he’s been persuaded to drop down to League Two - like George Byers - in order to help Moore push for an immediate return to the third tier of English football.
A club statement read, “Port Vale FC are delighted to announce the signing of defender, Ben Heneghan, following the conclusion of his contract with Fleetwood Town. The 6ft 3in centre back puts pen to paper on a deal that will see him remain at Vale Park until at least the summer of 2026.”
Meanwhile, Moore said of his latest Owls reunion, ““Ben is another player who I know really well from my time at Sheffield Wednesday who will add real competition to our defensive unit, something we want at the club.
“He is an aggressive, aerially-dominant leader of a centre half and a brilliant character to have in and around the dressing room; I am delighted to welcome him to Vale Park.
“Myself, the squad and all of the coaching staff are all really looking forward to welcoming him into the team as we edge closer to the start of the season.”
Vale have had a very busy summer as Moore tries to work his magic, and Heneghan will be eager to hit the ground running now that he’s penned a long-term deal with the Valiants.
