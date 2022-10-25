Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Hector is on trial at another new club

Luton Today have stated that the 30-year-old is now trying his luck with the Hatters in an attempt to secure the next chapter in his career – and it may well be that a move to Kenilworth Road would suit him.

Speaking recently, Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted he was still on the lookout for another centre back, telling the media “We’ve still got an opportunity maybe to bring one in, an out of contract player, so we’ve left a slot open and that’s what we’ve done.

“If something becomes available that improves us and makes us better then we’re always ready to do that.”

Hector won Wednesday’s Player of the Season award during his loan spell at Hillsborough from Chelsea in 2018/19, and then spent the following the seasons with the Cottagers after they stumped up a hefty transfer fee for him.