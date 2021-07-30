Former Sheffield Wednesday defender looks to get career back on track at Championship club

Moses Odubajo has joined his former Brentford manager Mark Warburton at QPR after he left the Hillsborough club when his contract expired last month.

The 28-year-old was on trial with the Rs for some time and joins hoping to get his career back on track after two disappointing years with the Owls.

“I have got to know the lads really well and it’s a manager I’ve worked with before, so the move just felt right,” he said.

“The manager knows what I can do and he knows what I am capable of.

“I said to myself over the summer that this was the year that I wanted to get back out there and do the things I know I can do, week in and week out.