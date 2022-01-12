Former Sheffield Wednesday cult hero Chris Maguire explains 'act of ultimate housery' against Sunderland boss Lee Johnson

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Chris Maguire explained his decision to celebrate in the face of his former manager Lee Johnson in what has been described as an ‘act of ultimate s***housery’.

By Alex Miller
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 7:00 am

The forward, now at Lincoln City, scored a hat-trick as his side breezed past Sunderland 3-1. Maguire left the Stadium of Light for Lincoln earlier this year and having scored a classy opener celebrated in the face of Johnson while sharing a few choice words.

The clip went viral on social media and proved popular with Wednesday fans, who took Maguire to heart in a three-year spell from 2012 to 2015.

“It was a build up of things,” Maguire said, explaining the celebration to Sky Sports. Johnson was later sent to the stands.

“I thought I was hard done by in my time here - it didn’t end the way I wanted to. I got a yellow card early on, and I looked over he was trying to get me sent off.

“It worked in the favour of us - because at the end of the day he’s been sent up the tunnel.

“I can’t tell you what I said but I think I did my talking on the pitch. It was just a bit of tongue in cheek for my last 6 months here. It ended badly for me.

“I hope the Sunderland fans are okay with me. I was getting booed but I’ve got nothing but admiration and respect for them. I loved my time here. I wasn’t meaning to be disrespectful to them at all. I hope they can see from my point of view the way it ended for me here.”

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Chris Maguire celebrated in front of Lee Johnson in lincoln City's win over Sunderland last night.
