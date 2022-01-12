The forward, now at Lincoln City, scored a hat-trick as his side breezed past Sunderland 3-1. Maguire left the Stadium of Light for Lincoln earlier this year and having scored a classy opener celebrated in the face of Johnson while sharing a few choice words.

The clip went viral on social media and proved popular with Wednesday fans, who took Maguire to heart in a three-year spell from 2012 to 2015.

“It was a build up of things,” Maguire said, explaining the celebration to Sky Sports. Johnson was later sent to the stands.

“I thought I was hard done by in my time here - it didn’t end the way I wanted to. I got a yellow card early on, and I looked over he was trying to get me sent off.

“It worked in the favour of us - because at the end of the day he’s been sent up the tunnel.

“I can’t tell you what I said but I think I did my talking on the pitch. It was just a bit of tongue in cheek for my last 6 months here. It ended badly for me.

“I hope the Sunderland fans are okay with me. I was getting booed but I’ve got nothing but admiration and respect for them. I loved my time here. I wasn’t meaning to be disrespectful to them at all. I hope they can see from my point of view the way it ended for me here.”