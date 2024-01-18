Former Sheffield Wednesday coach jumps in to help Owls relegation rivals
A short-lived but popular former Sheffield Wednesday coach has jumped into work with one of the club's Championship relegation rivals.
Plymouth Argyle are a few wins away from all-but securing their second tier status for next season but will want to achieve them sooner rather than later given the upheaval endured by the departure of Steven Schumacher to Stoke City and the recall of several important loan players by their parent clubs. The Pilgrims sit a daunting eight points clear of Wednesday in 19th place in the table.
Plymouth have brought in former England youth coach Ian Foster as their new manager, who as part of his new backroom staff has announced the appointment of ex-Owls goalkeeping coach Darryl Flahavan, a right-hand man of former Wednesday boss Garry Monk that spent three months with the club before Monk's sacking in November 2020. He worked closely with the likes of Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith in his short time at Middlewood Road.
Now 45, Flahavan has since spent time working at Wigan Athletic and for the Chinese Taipei national team as a goalkeeper coach. Announcing his arrival at Home Park, Plymouth director of football Neil Dewsnip said: "Darryl is someone we have been aware of for a while and has extensive experience at a number of English clubs both as a player and goalkeeping coach.
"He will be coming to the club and working with an outstanding group of young goalkeepers who I am sure he will help continue to develop and improve even further. Ultimately, he is a brilliant person who will complement Ian's staff perfectly and we are absolutely delighted that we have been able to bring him to Argyle."