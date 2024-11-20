Former Sheffield Wednesday captain lands new job - faces very tough task ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday captain, Graham Coughlan, has landed himself a new job as manager of Boston United.

Coughlan, who joined the Owls in 2005 and was named as Lee Bullen’s successor to the captaincy, has been looking for his next challenge since leaving Newport County earlier in the year, and now he’s found that over in Lincolnshire with the Pilgrims.

The details of his contract have not been revealed, but he has a few months to try and turn things around after they decided that he was the man to replace Ian Culverhouse after his departure last month.

A statement from the National League outfit read, “Boston United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Graham Coughlan as the club's new first team manager. Graham, who turned 50 on Monday, has extensive managerial experience in the EFL with the likes of Bristol Rovers, Mansfield Town and Newport County – as well as a developmental role at Sheffield United.

“Following a thorough three-week recruitment process, the Pilgrims have opted for the Irishman to become the club's new manager as they seek to retain the National League status earned in May. He assumes immediate control of first team affairs at the Jakemans Community Stadium, as preparations continue for the visit of Braintree Town on Saturday.”

Boston haven’t won a league game since the first week of September and currently sit 23rd in the table - seven points adrift of safety. Coughlan has a tough task on his hands if he’s going to help them avoid the drop, but at least he’s got time to work with so many games left to play.