Former Sheffield Wednesday captain Dean Smith sacked as Aston Villa boss

Smith, who led the club back to the top flight, has paid the price for the team’s disappointing form this season with Villa having lost their last five games.

Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton proved the final act for Smith, that result leaving the side with just 10 points from their opening 11 games.

His dismissal on Sunday was the second of the weekend in the Premier League after Daniel Farke left bottom side Norwich on Saturday.

Dean Smith has been sacked as manaer of Aston Villa (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Smith, who was captain of Sheffield Wednesday in 2004, had been in charge for three years. The former Brentford boss took over with the club 15th in the Championship in October 2018.

He led them to promotion via the play-offs in his first season and then went on to keep them in the Premier League, and reach the Carabao Cup final, the following year.

They finished 11th last season but lost star player Jack Grealish to Manchester City in the summer and have been unable to build on their recent progress this term.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said in a statement on the club’s website: “When Dean joined us in October 2018 our team was really struggling in the Championship.

“He immediately transformed the atmosphere and performances and achieved the ultimate success of leading Villa back to the Premier League within the same season – a rare feat.

“He then secured our place in the Premier League after a tough campaign and took us to a cup final at Wembley.

“However, after a good start to last season, this year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for.

“For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.

“The board would like to sincerely thank Dean for his many excellent achievements, on and off the pitch, during this time. Everyone knows how much Aston Villa means to Dean and his family.

“He has represented the club with distinction and dignity – universally liked and respected by everybody associated with Aston Villa – our staff, players and supporters alike. We wish him the very best.”