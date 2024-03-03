Former Sheffield Wednesday boss takes two ex-Owls staff to new job

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Moore took on a tough job at Vale last month, joining a team that hasn’t won a game all year, but he’ll be hoping to turn things around before the end of the season and steer them out of the relegation zone.

In order to help that cause he’s appointed a couple of familiar faces alongside him, bringing both Jamie Smith and Wayne Jacobs on board – both of whom he worked with during his time at Hillsborough.

A statement on their official website read, “Wayne Jacobs joins the Valiants as Darren Moore’s Assistant Manager. Jacobs joins up with Moore for the third time since the Gaffer’s first managerial job at West Bromwich Albion. Jacobs would prove to be a key figure in the Sheffield Wednesday coaching setup that would go on to clinch promotion from Sky Bet League One via the Play Offs in the 2022/23 campaign.

“Jamie Smith joins the Vale as Lead First Team Coach. A trusted figure to Darren Moore, Smith served as the Gaffer’s Assistant Manager throughout his time at Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday, alongside Wayne Jacobs.

“Lee Bradbury is named as The Valiants’ First Team Coach. Bradbury began his coaching career as Caretaker Manager, later named as permanent Manager, of AFC Bournemouth. Following his time with The Cherries, Bradbury would go on to claim management positions at Havant and Waterlooville, Eastbourne Borough, Eastleigh and as Assistant Manager at Crawley Town.