Bruce was confirmed as West Brom’s new manager on Thursday evening after days of speculation, with the experienced former Wednesday boss being brought on board to replace Valérien Ismaël following his dismissal following the defeat to Millwall. His son, Alex, also formerly with the Owls has joined him as a coach.

It’s the 61-year-old’s first job back in football since leaving Newcastle United back in October – with his old club going on to appoint Eddie Howe for their Premier League relegation scrap.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bruce said, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to manage a club that has such great history and tradition. It is a club I obviously know well from my time in the Midlands, and I am already relishing the challenge of taking it forward.

“I did not envisage I would return to management this quickly, but once I got the phone call from Ron, I knew I could not resist the challenge of getting this club back to where they want to be… I am coming in with one aim and that is to get Albion to the Premier League.”

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has been appointed by West Bromwich Albion. (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

His move to the Midlands will see him reunite with former Owl, Adam Reach, with whom he worked closely during their spell at Hillsborough together.